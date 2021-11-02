Senior softball club celebrates opening day in St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Kids and Kubs Club in Tampa Bay has been gearing up for their first games of the 2021-2022 season.

The softball club has been around for 92 seasons and is made up of senior players who are 74 years of age or older.

With more than 50 players in their club, The Kids and Kubs like to call North Shore Park in St. Pete their home.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. We have both men and women on the four teams that we have. They are all really healthy. They do their stretches before they get here. It’s a vigorous workout,” Kids and Kubs Vice President Will Michaels said.

Opening game ceremonies were held Tuesday at North Shore Park in St. Pete with two games scheduled immediately after.

Kids and Kubs has exhibition games every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

“My favorite part are the one liners, the jokes, the laughter and it’s nice to hit an occasional ball,” Michaels said.