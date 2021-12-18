Santa greets children at Pinellas County hospital with help from first responders

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas came early for children in Mease Countryside Hospital when a number of Clearwater first responders dropped off toys ahead of the holiday.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue joined Local 1158 of the Clearwater Fire Fighters Union to deliver the toys to children in the hospital. The group was also joined by Santa Claus, who moonlights as a Clearwater firefighter.

Video shows Santa climbing into the bucket of Truck 48 to take to the air while his reindeer suit up in the North Pole for Christmas eve. Santa can be seen waving at children through their hospital room windows as visitation rules remain strict in the times of COVID-19.