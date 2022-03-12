Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ybor City kicked off St. Patrick’s Day weekend the Tampa Bay way with music, floats and a lot of beads during the Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“A great time to show off everything that’s wonderful about the city of Tampa,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

People made sure to dress in layers this year for the parade.

“Happy to be back out here again and enjoying the festivities. Just wish it was a little warmer,” parade goer Earl Jonsson said.

Jose Neyra also comes out every year. He told 8 On Your Side 7th Avenue is usually a little more crowded during parades like this one.

“The knight parade is a lot different but I guess because today it was a lot colder possibly there’s not a lot of people like that,” Neyra said.

Saturday’s event was also the first time the parade was back in Ybor after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel it for two years straight.

“We were hoping that it was coming back last year but we’re glad it’s here this year,” Jonsson said. “It’ll pick back up hopefully in the next couple of years.”

He said the event is an annual tradition for him and his group.

“We vacation together, party together, travel together everything so it’s fun to do all this as one big family.”

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will pick pack up on Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park with River O’ Green.