Mango Red Snapper Ceviche

TAMPA (WFLA) – In celebration of Red Snapper Season, Devan Coffaro shares a fun summer recipe with fish she caught 40-miles offshore Tampa Bay.
Fresh, crisp, and light on the calories – this dish is a great way to bring the tropical vacation right to your kitchen. It is also easy to make since there is no heat involved.
Ingredients:
• 2 Snapper Filets Evenly Cubed (Freshly Caught or Store Bought)
• 1 Small Red Onion Diced
• 1 Red Bell Pepper Finely Chopped
• 2 Jalapenos Finely Chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)
• Juice from 9 Limes
• Juice from Half an Orange
• 2 Mangos Cubed
• 3 Tb Cilantro
• 3 Tb Kosher Salt
• 1 Tsp Pepper
• Optional: Plantain Chips/Tostones/Tortilla Chips for Dipping
Steps
- Chop the snapper filets, red onion, red bell pepper, & jalapenos. Try to keep the pieces as even in size as possible so all the ingredients cook evenly. Combine everything in a bowl.
- Juice 9 limes. Pour the juice throughout the bowl. Add salt and pepper. Mix and make sure the lime juice is covering all the ingredients.
- Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1hr – 1.5 hrs so the lime juice can cook the fish.
- While the bowl is in the fridge, finely chop the mangos and the cilantro.
- Take the bowl out of the fridge and empty about half of the lime juice into the sink. Replace that with juice from half of an orange.
- Add the mangos and the cilantro. Mix everything together again.
- Serving Options: Eat it as it is with a spoon or serve with plantain chips, tostones, tortilla chips, etc.