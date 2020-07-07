LIVE NOW /
Mango Red Snapper Ceviche

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – In celebration of Red Snapper Season, Devan Coffaro shares a fun summer recipe with fish she caught 40-miles offshore Tampa Bay.

Fresh, crisp, and light on the calories – this dish is a great way to bring the tropical vacation right to your kitchen. It is also easy to make since there is no heat involved.

Ingredients:
• 2 Snapper Filets Evenly Cubed (Freshly Caught or Store Bought)
• 1 Small Red Onion Diced
• 1 Red Bell Pepper Finely Chopped
• 2 Jalapenos Finely Chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)
• Juice from 9 Limes
• Juice from Half an Orange
• 2 Mangos Cubed
• 3 Tb Cilantro
• 3 Tb Kosher Salt
• 1 Tsp Pepper
• Optional: Plantain Chips/Tostones/Tortilla Chips for Dipping

Steps

  1. Chop the snapper filets, red onion, red bell pepper, & jalapenos. Try to keep the pieces as even in size as possible so all the ingredients cook evenly. Combine everything in a bowl.
  2. Juice 9 limes. Pour the juice throughout the bowl. Add salt and pepper. Mix and make sure the lime juice is covering all the ingredients.
  3. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1hr – 1.5 hrs so the lime juice can cook the fish.
  4. While the bowl is in the fridge, finely chop the mangos and the cilantro.
  5. Take the bowl out of the fridge and empty about half of the lime juice into the sink. Replace that with juice from half of an orange.
  6. Add the mangos and the cilantro. Mix everything together again.
  7. Serving Options: Eat it as it is with a spoon or serve with plantain chips, tostones, tortilla chips, etc.

