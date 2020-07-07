Mango Red Snapper Ceviche

TAMPA (WFLA) – In celebration of Red Snapper Season, Devan Coffaro shares a fun summer recipe with fish she caught 40-miles offshore Tampa Bay.

Fresh, crisp, and light on the calories – this dish is a great way to bring the tropical vacation right to your kitchen. It is also easy to make since there is no heat involved.

Ingredients:

• 2 Snapper Filets Evenly Cubed (Freshly Caught or Store Bought)

• 1 Small Red Onion Diced

• 1 Red Bell Pepper Finely Chopped

• 2 Jalapenos Finely Chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)

• Juice from 9 Limes

• Juice from Half an Orange

• 2 Mangos Cubed

• 3 Tb Cilantro

• 3 Tb Kosher Salt

• 1 Tsp Pepper

• Optional: Plantain Chips/Tostones/Tortilla Chips for Dipping

Steps