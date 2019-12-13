Dessert Diva shares her recipe for White Chocolate Bourbon Gingerbread Bars

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by the studio this morning and showed Melissa how to make one of her favorite holiday treats.

WHITE CHOCOLATE BOURBON GINGERBREAD BARS

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup melted butter (unsalted)

1/2 cup brown sugar (ight or dark works)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 tbls Bourbon (I used Four Roses Bourbon)

1/3 cup molasses

2 cups flour (all purpose)

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tbls cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp cloves

1/4 tsp nutmeg

3/4 white chocolate chips

Powdered sugar for dusting

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan

In a large bowl, mix together butter and both sugars, until creamy. Add in egg, mix until well combined. Stir in vanilla, bourbon, and molasses. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and spices, to gingerbread bowl, and stir until smooth. Fold in white chocolate chips. Spoon out into prepared pan, spread evenly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until just set. Take out, let cool. Dust with powdered sugar, and cut into bars, or use a gingerbread cookie cutter for a few gingerbread men.

Enjoy!

NOTE: If you prefer to not add bourbon, just omit, it will still turn out great. These are fun to use a gingerbread man cookie cutter, and make a few men.

