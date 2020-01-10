Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Trail Mix Granola Bar Bread

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is stopping by the studio to show Gayle and David a healthy recipe to make keeping those New Year’s resolutions a little easier.

TRAIL MIX GRANOLA BAR BREAD (GLUTEN-FREE)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups gluten-free flour (all-purpose or 1 to 1 mix)

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup dried cranberries (sweetened or unsweetened)

3/4 cup roasted and salted sunflower seeds

1/2 -3/4 cup walnuts ( I have made it with both amounts, they both work)

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut (you can use sweetened)

1/2 -3/4 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

3 tbls canola oil or coconut oil (melted)

Zest from 1 medium orange

Juice from 1 medium orange

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan

In large bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda. Toss cranberries, sunflower seeds, walnuts, coconut, and chocolate chips with flour mixture. Set aside.

In medium bowl, beat eggs, brown sugar, maple syrup and oil until well combined. Add orange zest, and orange juice. Add wet mixture into the flour mixture, mix until combined. Pour batter into loaf pan.

Bake for 30-40 minutes (start checking at 30), insert toothpick in center, and should come out with few crumbs. Take out, let cool. Take out of pan, and cut into slices.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can use any combo of nuts or chocolate you prefer. I add a few more nuts, and chocolate chips on top before I bake for presentation. This texture should be in between a quick bread and a granola bar. You can top with butter or coconut oil if desired, but good on its own.

