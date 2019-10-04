Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Spicy Pear and Apple Egg Rolls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Dessert Diva” stopped by the WFLA studios today to share a simple yummy recipe with Evan and Gayle.

SPICY PEAR AND APPLE EGG ROLLS

1 pear diced up (I use Bartlett)

1 apple diced up (I use Gala)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon (plus more for dusting)

1/2 tsp cloves

8 egg roll wrappers

Canola oil for baking

Powdered sugar (for dusting)

Whipped cream or ice cream (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Lay down parchment paper on a baking sheet, lightly spray with cooking spray

In a medium non-stick skillet, over low/medium heat, combine pear, apple, lemon juice, honey, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir for about 5 minutes, until just starting to soften. Take off heat, and let cool down 5 to 10 minutes.

Place an egg roll wrapper down diagonally, spoon 2 tbls of filling on bottom half of wrapper, fold up pointed bottom over filling, bring each side in (like an envelope) and roll up. Repeat with remaining wrappers. The filling should make eight egg rolls.

Drizzle canola oil over top of all rolls, and spread a little over bottom and top of egg roll, place seam side down. Sprinkle a little cinnamon over top, (and granulated sugar if you want it a little sweeter)

Bake for 15-20 minutes (extra five minutes if you want them really crispy) turn over halfway through baking. Take out, and dust with powdered sugar, Let cool slightly before taking a bite. Serve with whipped cream, Carmel sauce or ice cream. ENJOY!

NOTES: I don’t peel the fruit for this recipe. You can use only apples, or just use pears. I tried to keep the sugar low, but add a teaspoon in the pan with the other ingredients, if you want sweeter, or sprinkle on top, before baking.

