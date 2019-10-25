Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Rocky Road Bars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dessert Diva stopped by the WFLA studios Friday to show David and Gayle her delicious recipe for Rocky Road Bars.

ROCKY ROAD BARS

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (approx. 10-11 full crackers)

7 tbls unsalted butter (melted)

1 tsp cocoa powder

2 tbls sugar

1 15 ounce container ricotta cheese

3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips or chunks (melted)

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup mini marshmallows (or cut up bigger marshmallows into pieces)

1/2 cup chopped up almonds (a few more for garnish)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp almond extract

2 tbls powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350

In small bowl, mix together, crackers, butter, cocoa powder and sugar until well combined. Press down firmly into a lightly greased 9 inch square baking pan. Bake for 6-10 minutes, until fragrant, and turning a light golden brown. Take out, and let cool.

In large bowl, stir ricotta until smooth. Mix in melted chocolate, and salt. Stir until well combined. Fold in marshmallows, and almonds. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, and place pan in frig for 2-3 hours. When ready to serve, beat whipping cream, almond extract and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream over rocky road mixture, and garnish with nuts, and chocolate shavings (if desired) Cut into bars. ENJOY!

NOTES: You can use a different nut if you prefer. Peanuts or walnuts or great in this recipe. Use vanilla extract if you don’t like almond extract. You can use an 8 inch or a 9 inch baking pan.

