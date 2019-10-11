Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Raspberry Almond English Trifle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In honor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in London this weekend, the Dessert Diva stopped by the News Channel 8 studios to share an English dessert recipe with Melissa and Gayle.

RASPBERRY ALMOND ENGLISH TRIFLE

1 pound cake (I got mine from a bakery or you can buy in the frozen section)

1/2 cup raspberry jam

2-3 tbls. Grand Marnier or Triple Sec

1-pint raspberries (more if desired)

Ingredients required for Custard recipe (from Birds Custard powder) or Vanilla Pudding (3.4-ounce box)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbls. powdered sugar

1 tsp. almond extract

1/2 cup sliced almonds

DIRECTIONS:

Cut up pound cake into bite-sized cubes. Place half of cubes in trifle dish, or clear large Pyrex bowl. Spread half of the jam over pound cake in bowl. Drizzle 1 tbls of Grand Marnier over pound cake and jam.

Make vanilla pudding or custard, whichever one you choose to use. Follow instructions. When finished, pour half of the product over the pound cake.

Whip the heavy whipping cream until soft peaks form, adding 2 tbls. of powdered sugar, and almond extract, before it’s completely whipped.

Spread half of the whipped cream over the pudding/custard mix. Sprinkle half of the almonds over top. Place a large handful of raspberries on top of whipped cream.

Spread the rest of the jam over the remaining pound cake, and repeat the steps to make a second layer. Make sure to place raspberries, and almonds nicely on top. Refrigerate a couple of hours before serving. Dust with powdered sugar if desired. Scoop into serving bowls. ENJOY!

NOTES: You can make a homemade custard, or pound cake, I was trying to keep it simple! If you don’t want to use alcohol, use a little orange juice instead. You can use any type of clear serving dish. If it is smaller, make an extra layer. This can be made using clear sundae glasses or wide mouth wine glasses, to make individual trifles. Birds custard powder is available at World Market or Amazon. Using vanilla pudding is a fine option, though.

