Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Pumpkin Hand Pies

Dessert Diva stopped by News Channel 8 and shared her recipe for another delicious fall treat.

PUMPKIN HAND PIES

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbls. Heavy whipping cream

1 tsp cinnamon (plus more for garnish)

1/4 tsp cloves

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 package of refrigerated pie crust (or your favorite pie crust recipe)

1 egg

GLAZE

1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1-2 tbsl cream- mix together until smooth, and slightly thin (you want to be able to drizzle it over the mini pies).

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375- place parchment paper on large baking sheet.

Take out pie crusts, and set on counter (there will be 2-use both)

In medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, brown sugar, whipping cream, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt until well combined.

Unroll the pie crusts on a flat surface.

Using a round cookie cutter, biscuit cutter or round glass, cut out 16-18 circles. Grab scraps of dough, roll out, and make a few new circles.

Take half of the circles, and place on prepared baking sheet. Add a tbls (more or less depending on what size your circles are) of pumpkin and place in center of the circle. Place the other half of dough circles on top. Press the edges together, and crimp with fingers or fork.

Beat egg in small bowl, brush each little pie with egg. Sprinkle cinnamon over top. Bake for 20-22 minutes until golden brown. Take out, and let cool. Make glaze, and drizzle over top of each pie. Serve with whipped cream or on their own. ENJOY!

NOTES: You may make more or less if using a bigger or smaller cutter. Just adjust how much you put in center. These are good without the glaze, but the glaze makes it a bit sweeter. Using the refrigerated pie crusts in this recipe is an easy shortcut t make things simple. Make your own if you prefer.

