Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies

NO-BAKE CARAMEL CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

1 9- ounce box of chocolate wafers ( or chocolate graham crackers-approx 14)

3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips (melted)

3/4 cup caramel sauce ( or salted caramel sauce is great too)

Pinch of salt ( more for garnish-optional)

1/4 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup walnuts

DIRECTIONS

Line an 8×8 inch square baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Lightly spray with cooking oil.

Using a food processor, pulse chocolate wafers, or graham crackers into fine crumbs. Place in large bowl. Add melted chocolate, caramel sauce, salt and vanilla together until all crumbs are moist, and everything is well incorporated.

Transfer mix to prepared baking pan. Press down, until even. Scatter nuts all over top of brownies.

Place in refrigerator for at least one hour. When ready to serve, pull out of pan by grabbing foil, and cut into squares. Store in refrigerator. ENJOY!

Notes- you can use any type of nut you prefer. I like them with macadamia nuts as well. If you want to turn on your oven, then you can lightly toast the nuts first. These are good with ice cream. I like to use flaky sea salt with this recipe.

