Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Irish Cream Cupcakes

Dessert Diva is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with something sweet.
IRISH CREAM CUPCAKES
Buttercream frosting (recipe below)
INGREDIENTS
1 1/3 cups all purpose flour
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup unsalted butter ( softened)
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs (room temp)
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
2 tbls. Irish Cream ( Baileys or Brendan’s, or your favorite)
1/2 cup buttermilk ( you can use milk or heavy cream if you prefer)
Sprinkles
Pipettes, little droppers used for infusing cupcakes with Irish Cream (if desired)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°
Line a muffin/cupcake tin with cupcake liners
In small bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking powder, set aside.
In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in vanilla, and Irish cream.
Add flour minute to wet mixture, and stir until well combined. Pour in buttermilk, stir until smooth.
Divide batter between 12 cupcake holders (about ¾ full). Bake for 15-20 minutes, until cupcakes are set, and toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean.
Let cool in pan about 10-15 minutes. Remove from pan.
Frost, add green or rainbow sprinkles
If you are doing the pipette of Irish cream, take one, squeeze it into a little glass of Irish cream, fill about half way, and stick into center of cupcake.
Buttercream frosting
1/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)
1/4 cup cream cheese ( softened)
2 cups powdered sugar
2-3 tbls milk
1/2 tsp almond extract
Pinch of salt
( a little Irish cream if desired. do not serve to kids)
Cream all ingredients together in medium bowl until smooth and fluffy. You may need a little more sugar, or a little more milk depending on what consistency you desire. Use to frost anything that needs frosting! Substitute vanilla extract for almond if desired.
Enjoy!
NOTES: You can find the pipettes, at Michaels, Target, Amazon. The pipettes are cute for any liquor-infused treats. You can also use orange juice or milk instead of alcohol with the pipettes. You can add green food coloring to frosting, and then add sprinkles for fun!