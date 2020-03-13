Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Irish Cream Cupcakes

Dessert Diva is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with something sweet.

IRISH CREAM CUPCAKES

Buttercream frosting (recipe below)

INGREDIENTS

1 1/3 cups all purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( softened)

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs (room temp)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

2 tbls. Irish Cream ( Baileys or Brendan’s, or your favorite)

1/2 cup buttermilk ( you can use milk or heavy cream if you prefer)

Sprinkles

Pipettes, little droppers used for infusing cupcakes with Irish Cream (if desired)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Line a muffin/cupcake tin with cupcake liners

In small bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking powder, set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in vanilla, and Irish cream.

Add flour minute to wet mixture, and stir until well combined. Pour in buttermilk, stir until smooth.

Divide batter between 12 cupcake holders (about ¾ full). Bake for 15-20 minutes, until cupcakes are set, and toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean.

Let cool in pan about 10-15 minutes. Remove from pan.

Frost, add green or rainbow sprinkles

If you are doing the pipette of Irish cream, take one, squeeze it into a little glass of Irish cream, fill about half way, and stick into center of cupcake.

Buttercream frosting

1/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

1/4 cup cream cheese ( softened)

2 cups powdered sugar

2-3 tbls milk

1/2 tsp almond extract

Pinch of salt

( a little Irish cream if desired. do not serve to kids)

Cream all ingredients together in medium bowl until smooth and fluffy. You may need a little more sugar, or a little more milk depending on what consistency you desire. Use to frost anything that needs frosting! Substitute vanilla extract for almond if desired.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can find the pipettes, at Michaels, Target, Amazon. The pipettes are cute for any liquor-infused treats. You can also use orange juice or milk instead of alcohol with the pipettes. You can add green food coloring to frosting, and then add sprinkles for fun!