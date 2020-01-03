Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-free Lemon Coconut Cookies

This recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth if you eat paleo or gluten-free.

LEMON COCONUT COOKIES (PALEO/GLUTEN FREE)

1 cup cashews

1/2 cup almonds

1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

Zest from 1 medium lemon

Juice from I medium lemon about (2 1/2 -3 tbls.)

1/4 tsp baking soda

Preheat oven to 350°

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using a food processor, pulse cashews, and almonds until finely ground. Add the coconut, and pulse until broken up. Put in coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon zest, lemon juice and baking soda. Run processor until well combined, and you can form into balls.

Roll a little smaller than a tablespoon worth of dough into a ball. Place on baking sheet. Gently press down on dough a little. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until bottoms just start to brown. Take out, leave on pan a few minutes. To cool. Transfer to wire rack or parchment paper.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can make these be Vegan if you use all cashews (omit the almonds).

