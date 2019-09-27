Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-Free Chocolate Fudge Brownies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you on a gluten-free diet but still craving a sweet treat? The “Dessert Diva” stopped by the WFLA studios and helped Gayle and Evan bake a delicious, gluten-free chocolate treat.

GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIES

5 tbls. unsalted butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (or bittersweet chocolate)

2 eggs

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup gluten-free flour (preferably 1 to 1 gluten-free baking flour or Almond Flour)

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 tsp salt

Powdered sugar for dusting or chocolate topping

STEPS

Preheat oven to 375

Line a 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper (leave some overhang to make it easier to pull out of pan)

In a small/medium saucepan, over low heat, slowly melt butter and chocolate chips. Stir until smooth, take off heat, and set aside.

In a small bowl, lightly whisk eggs, stir in brown sugar and vanilla.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder and salt.

Stir egg/sugar mixture into slightly cooled butter and chocolate. Mix until well combined. Fold this mixture into the flour mixture. Stir until smooth.

Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the top is just starting to crack. Take out of the oven, cool completely, dust with powdered sugar. Pull out of the pan, cut into squares. ENJOY!

NOTES: If you want it with extra chocolate, melt 1/3 cup chocolate chips in the microwave slowly (30-40 seconds), add 1 tsp coconut oil, stir until smooth, pour over brownies, let sit before cutting. Top with some coarse salt if desired.