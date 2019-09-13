Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Donut Sprinkle Cake

(WFLA) – Did you know ring-shaped foods are considered lucky? Especially donuts, according to Danette Randall. The “Dessert Diva” stopped by the WFLA studios on Friday the 13th and helped Gayle and Evan ward off bad luck with her “good luck dessert,” Donut Sprinkle Cake.

DONUT SPRINKLE CAKE

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

1/4 cup milk (I used 2 %)

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla

GLAZE

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2-3 tbls milk (you may need more or less)

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbls unsalted butter

1/4 tsp almond extract

-Mix all ingredients together in small saucepan over low heat, until smooth. Add food coloring if you desire. Use sprinkles on top of donut.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350

Spray a 9 inch round cake pan. Take a piece of foil, and fold into strip. make a circle with foil, and place in middle of baking pan.

In small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.

In large bowl, mix milk, sour cream and sugar. Stir in egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined.

Use a spatula, and pour into baking pan, around the foil (leaving the middle of the foil empty). Spread evenly.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until just starting to brown around the edges. Let cool in pan. Make glaze. Gently take donut out of pan and place on a serving platter, parchment paper or foil, and pour glaze over top. Let it drip down sides. Top with sprinkles. Cut and serve. Enjoy!

NOTES: You can use a doughnut pan if you have one. IF you use a donut pan, cut the baking time to 9-10 minutes. Add sprinkles to the cake batter too, if you desire.

Make your glaze any color you want, or leave white. My cake only took 15 minutes, don’t overbake.

