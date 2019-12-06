Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Cranberry Orange Glazed Cake

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – December is officially here which means it’s time to start preparing tasty treats for the holiday season. Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 to show David and Melissa how to make Cranberry Orange Glazed Cake.

CRANBERRY ORANGE GLAZED CAKE

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temp-softened)

1/2 tsp almond extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup cranberries ( fresh or frozen)

Zest from 1 medium orange

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Juice from 1/2 of an orange (more or less depending on consistency, you may need to use other half of orange if you want it thinner)

Powdered sugar for dusting

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350

Grease a 9×9 inch baking pan

In a medium bowl, beat eggs and sugar until light in color, and slightly thickened.

Mix in the butter and almond extract, beat a few minutes more.

Stir in flour & salt until smooth. Fold in cranberries, and orange zest. Pour into prepared pan, and spread evenly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until starting to turn golden brown, and toothpick in center, comes out clean. Take out, and cool.

Stir together the powdered sugar, and juice from orange, until glaze is smooth. Pour over top of cooled cake. Let set. Run knife around cake edges, to loosen. Cut into 9 large pieces or 12 smaller pieces. Dust with powdered sugar. ENJOY!

NOTES: This is a tart cake, you can use a full cup of sugar if desired, but I liked it tart. You may need to use a little more or a little less powdered sugar for the glaze, just judge by consistency, it should be on the thin side. If you don’t have a zester, just use the small side of a cheese grater.

LATEST STORIES: