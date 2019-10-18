Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Cinnamon Churro Chips with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

If you like chips and dip and you’re craving something sweet, we have the perfect recipe for you.

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 on Friday to show Gayle and Evan her recipe for Cinnamon Churro Chips with Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Cinnamon Churro Chips with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

INGREDIENTS

6 flour tortillas (medium size)

3 tbls. butter (melted)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tbls. cinnamon (more if you like more cinnamon)

Chocolate Sauce

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375

Place parchment paper on large baking sheet

Using a pastry brush, spread butter over both sides of tortilla. Mix together cinnamon, and sugar, sprinkle on both sides of tortilla.. Cut tortillas into 8 triangles, arrange on baking sheet. Bake for 8-12 minutes, until turning golden brown. Take out of oven, and let sit on baking sheet.

For chocolate sauce, place chocolate chips in medium bowl. Bring heavy cream, and salt to a simmer, over medium heat. Pour cream over chocolate, and let sit 5 minutes. Stir until smooth and glossy.

Place chips and dip in your favorite serving bowls (or chip and dip bowl) ENJOY!

NOTES: You can use smaller or larger tortillas, just cut into triangles accordingly. I also made one tortilla spicy. I just added a little salt, and cayenne pepper. Its really good with the spicy chip dipped in the chocolate. Dark chocolate is good to use too. Use more cinnamon and sugar if you like.

