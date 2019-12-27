Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Champagne Chocolate Ganache Truffles

It’s almost time to pop the champagne and head into the New Year! And while you’re at it, you might want to make this chocolate treat. Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by the studio on Friday to show Melissa and Evan one of her favorite recipes to end the year right.

CHAMPAGNE CHOCOLATE GANACHE TRUFFLES

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup heavy cream

Pinch of salt

1 cup chocolate chips ( I like bittersweet with this recipe- semi-sweet works great too)

2 tbls champagne

1 1/2 tbls. unsweetened cocoa powder

OPTIONAL: Sliced almonds (crushed up) powdered sugar, melted white chocolate drizzle, edible gold sprinkles.

Place chocolate chips in a heat-safe medium-sized bowl.

In small saucepan over medium heat, bring the heavy cream, and salt to a simmer. Remove from heat, and pour over top of chocolate. Let sit 3-4 minutes, then stir until smooth. Stir in the champagne, until combined. Place in refrigerator 2-3 hours (or overnight).

Once ganache is chilled, Remove from fridge. Place your cocoa powder in small dish, or nuts if using them. Using a melon baller. Cookie scoop or a teaspoon, scoop out the chocolate and gently roll into ball, drop in cocoa powder, and place on cookie sheet covered in parchment paper. Repeat, dropping into cocoa powder and/or nuts. Sprinkle with edible gold sprinkles, regular sprinkles, sugar dust or powdered sugar. Drizzle some (or all) with white chocolate if desired. Place back in refrigerator to chill. Make sure they are firm before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Enjoy!

NOTES: I like to place these in little paper baking cups (mini cupcake liners) it makes them easier for people to pick up. These look really cute with colored sugar dust. You can get it at Michaels or on Amazon. You can use Prosecco or Cava if you don’t have champagne. Just omit liquor, if you prefer to not have it in truffles, recipe still works. If these are little soft, place in freezer for 10-15 minutes before putting out to serve.

