Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Candy Cane Butter Cookies

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is making something sweet and simple with Christmas that she wanted to share with our viewers.

CANDY CANE BUTTER COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup unsalted butter (softened)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp peppermint extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup crushed candy canes (about 10-15 candy canes)

Powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350°

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

In a small bowl, mix together flour, salt and baking powder-set aside

In large bowl with mixer or by hand, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in egg & peppermint extract, stir until well combined. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until dough all comes together (it may be a little crumbly at first, which is okay).

Fold in crushed candy canes. Grab approx. a tablespoon of dough, and drop on prepared pan. Bake for 12-14 minutes, until edges are just starting to turn golden. Take out, and leave on pan a few minutes. Transfer to wire rack or parchment paper, and dust with powdered sugar.  Sugar will melt slightly. Dust again with powdered sugar when cookies are cooled.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can make these smaller than a tbls. Sometimes I make them just a tsp of dough, for a small cookie. If you don’t like candy canes in your cookies, add about 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, it tastes great with the peppermint extract.

