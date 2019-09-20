Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Buccaneers Bars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Need an easy treat to make for the tailgating season? Well, Danette Randall has you covered. The “Dessert Diva” stopped by the WFLA studios and helped Gayle and Evan whip up an easy and delicious treat you could bring to your next Buccaneers tailgate.

BUCCANEERS BARS

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 egg

1/2 tsp almond extract

1 tbls. bourbon

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter m&m’s (roughly chopped, the red ones)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 tbls. Nutella

1/4-1/2 cup pirates booty (crunched up)

Red and black sprinkles (if desired)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350

Line an 8×8 baking pan with foil or parchment paper, lightly spray with cooking spray

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt

In a large bowl, cream together brown sugar, and butter. Add in egg. Stir in almond extract, and bourbon, mix until smooth.

Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips, m&m’s, and pecans. Spread mixture into prepared pan. Dollop the Nutella on top of mixture, swirl with a knife to incorporate streaks through the batter. Crunch up pirates booty, and layer on top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the edges are puffed up and toothpick in center comes out almost clean. Toss a few red and black sprinkles over top. Let cool, pull out of the pan, cut into bars (approx. 16 small bars or 12 larger bars), serve and ENJOY!

NOTES: You can omit the bourbon, and add vanilla instead. Crush up a few extra red candies to toss on top, depending on how “buccaneer” style you want it.

You can use plain, peanut or any type m&m you want. These bars are great paired with extra pirates booty, and Brew Bus Brewing beer.