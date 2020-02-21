Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie Squares

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stops by the studio to show Gayle and David how to make one of her favorite Mardis Gras treats!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE SQUARES

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (cut up in pieces)

Filling

3 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tbls. melted butter (unsalted)

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup Bourbon (I use Four Rose’s Bourbon)

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips ( I used chunks)

1 1/2 cups pecan halves

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan, or cover pan with parchment paper

To make crust:

Combine flour, brown sugar and salt together. Mix in cut-up butter. Use forks, pastry cutter or your hands, and mix until crumbly. Press down into prepared pan (it will take a few minutes, to get it smooth, and spread out evenly).

Bake for 10-15 minutes, until edges are just turning golden. Take out, set aside.

To make filling:

In large bowl, whisk eggs. Add in brown sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, vanilla, and bourbon. Whisk until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips, and pecans. Pour over baked crust.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly, and set. Take out, let cool. Dust with powdered sugar (if desired) Cut into squares.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can use any type of chocolate chips (or chunks) you prefer, I prefer semi-sweet. Make sure to grease pan properly, so it doesn’t stick. Serve with whipped cream if desired These are easiest to cut with a hard spatula, or straight-edged wooden spoon instead of a knife. Add some extra pecan halves on top for a nice presentation, if you have them. Just omit bourbon, if you choose not to use it, the recipe will still work.

