Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie Squares

News
Posted: / Updated:

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stops by the studio to show Gayle and David how to make one of her favorite Mardis Gras treats!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE SQUARES

INGREDIENTS:

Crust

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (cut up in pieces)

Filling

3 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tbls. melted butter (unsalted)

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup Bourbon (I use Four Rose’s Bourbon)

1 1/2  cups semi-sweet chocolate chips ( I used chunks) 

1 1/2 cups pecan halves 

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional) 

Whipped cream (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan, or cover pan with parchment paper

To make crust:

Combine flour, brown sugar and salt together. Mix in cut-up butter. Use forks, pastry cutter or your hands, and mix until crumbly. Press down into prepared pan (it will take a few minutes, to get it smooth, and spread out evenly).

Bake for 10-15 minutes, until edges are just turning golden. Take out, set aside.

To make filling:

In large bowl, whisk eggs. Add in brown sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, vanilla, and bourbon. Whisk until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips, and pecans. Pour over baked crust.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly, and set. Take out, let cool. Dust with powdered sugar (if desired) Cut into squares.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can use any type of chocolate chips (or chunks) you prefer,  I prefer semi-sweet. Make sure to grease pan properly, so it doesn’t stick. Serve with whipped cream if desired These are easiest to cut with a hard spatula, or straight-edged wooden spoon instead of a knife. Add some extra pecan halves on top for a nice presentation, if you have them. Just omit bourbon, if you choose not to use it, the recipe will still work. 

MORE RECIPES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss