Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Bourbon and Chocolate Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 on Friday and showed Gayle and David how to make this tasty fall treat.

BOURBON & CHOCOLATE PUMPKIN WHOOPIE PIES

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp cloves

1/4 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temp)

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup canned pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 egg

1 tablespoon Bourbon ( I use Four Roses Small Batch or Single Barrel)

1/2 tsp almond extract

1 cup semi sweet mini chocolate chips (you can use regular semi sweet chips, just chop them up a bit)

FILLING

5 tablespoons butter (unsalted and softened)

4 ounces cream cheese ( half of a block-room temp)

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1-2 tablespoons milk or cream (put one tablespoon in first, then go from there, you may need a bit more, or a bit less)

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips (melted)

DIRECTIONS

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until smooth. Stir in pumpkin. Add in egg, bourbon, and almond extract. Mix until all ingredients are creamy. Dump the flour mixture into the wet mixture. Stir until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Place mixture in fridge for 10-15 minutes. Preheat the oven during this time.

When ready to bake, take a heaping teaspoon of dough (it will be a bit sticky) and place on baking sheet. Gently press down just a tad. Bake for 9-12 minutes, (mine took 10) until set. Take out, and let sit on pan a few minutes. You want these to be soft, after they cool, so don’t over bake. Place on parchment paper or wire rack.

When cookies are baked, and cooled make the cream cheese filling.

Beat together butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar until smooth, mix in cinnamon and salt. Slowly add in milk, until smooth, and not too thick, you want it to be spreadable but not runny.

Take a cookie, and spread a teaspoon of cream cheese frosting on flat side of cookie, take another cookie, and place flat side on top of cream cheese frosting to make a sandwich. Repeat with all cookies. If you have a single cookie left, just frost top.

Melt chocolate chips in microwave in 30-second intervals until smooth. Dip half of the whoopie pie in the chocolate, and place on parchment paper or foil. Let set up. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

ENJOY!

NOTES: If you prefer not to use bourbon, just add 1 tsp of vanilla. If you want an extra hit of bourbon, add a little to the melted chocolate (after it’s melted) or a little to the cream cheese mixture. These work if you don’t want to make whoopie pies, and just frost the tops of the cookies.

