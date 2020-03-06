Dessert Diva shares her recipe for an Oreo Chocolate Ganache Tart

by: Danette Randall

Posted: / Updated:

Dessert Diva stopped by the studio on Friday and showed David and Avery how to make something special for Oreo Day.

OREO CHOCOLATE GANACHE TART

INGREDIENTS

25 Oreo cookies (plus a few more for garnish)

6 tbls. unsalted butter (melted)

1 1/2 cups semi -weet chocolate chips

1 tbls. unsalted butter

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp instant espresso powder (or a dark instant coffee)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Put cookies in food processor, and blend until fine crumbs. Add in 6 tbls melted butter, and pulse until cookies are evenly coated.

Press mixture firmly into a 9-inch tart pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes until crust starts to puff up a little, and you can really smell it. Take out, and let cool slightly.

Place chocolate chips, and 1 tbls.  butter in medium bowl.

In small saucepan, heat cream and espresso powder until just starting to simmer. Take off heat, and pour over chocolate/butter. Let sit for 4-5 minutes, then stir until smooth, and glossy. Pour the ganache over the oreo crust.

Break up 4-5 oreos, and scatter over top of chocolate. Place in refrigerator for 3-4 hours (or overnight). Take out when ready to serve, and pop out tart. Gently cut into pieces.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can also use a rectangle tart pan, if you prefer. If you don’t have a tart pan, use a cheesecake pan. Melting a little white chocolate, and drizzling over top, makes for a nice presentation. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

