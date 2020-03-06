Dessert Diva shares her recipe for an Oreo Chocolate Ganache Tart

Dessert Diva stopped by the studio on Friday and showed David and Avery how to make something special for Oreo Day.
OREO CHOCOLATE GANACHE TART
INGREDIENTS
25 Oreo cookies (plus a few more for garnish)
6 tbls. unsalted butter (melted)
1 1/2 cups semi -weet chocolate chips
1 tbls. unsalted butter
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp instant espresso powder (or a dark instant coffee)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°
Put cookies in food processor, and blend until fine crumbs. Add in 6 tbls melted butter, and pulse until cookies are evenly coated.
Press mixture firmly into a 9-inch tart pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes until crust starts to puff up a little, and you can really smell it. Take out, and let cool slightly.
Place chocolate chips, and 1 tbls. butter in medium bowl.
In small saucepan, heat cream and espresso powder until just starting to simmer. Take off heat, and pour over chocolate/butter. Let sit for 4-5 minutes, then stir until smooth, and glossy. Pour the ganache over the oreo crust.
Break up 4-5 oreos, and scatter over top of chocolate. Place in refrigerator for 3-4 hours (or overnight). Take out when ready to serve, and pop out tart. Gently cut into pieces.
Enjoy!
NOTES: You can also use a rectangle tart pan, if you prefer. If you don’t have a tart pan, use a cheesecake pan. Melting a little white chocolate, and drizzling over top, makes for a nice presentation. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.
