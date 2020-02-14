Dessert Diva shares her recipe for a Chocolate Fruit Plate

Recipes

by: Danette Randall

Posted: / Updated:

Need a romantic dessert for Valentine’s Day? Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by WFLA on Friday to show Gayle and David a recipe that is sure to impress your significant other.

CHOCOLATE FRUIT PLATE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (or bittersweet)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Assorted fresh fruit (I used mandarin oranges, raspberries, strawberries)

Dried fruit (I used pineapple and mango)

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted almonds (or nuts of your choice)

DIRECTIONS

If you are using oranges, peel, and pull apart into slices, place on parchment paper, and freeze before using. For the other fruit, just make sure it is chilled (not the dried fruit).

Melt chocolate chips, in small bowl- do it in 30-second intervals, should only take around 50 seconds total (depending on your microwave). Stir until smooth. Repeat in a separate bowl with white chocolate.

Take your fruit, and dip about 2/3 of the way into chocolate mixture (some pieces in semi-sweet, some in white chocolate)  Dip in crushed nuts. Set on parchment paper, and let set up about 30 minutes. Arrange on plate, platter or cake stand.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can just use one type of chocolate, I just like how it looks on platter with both. Dip a few in the semi-sweet chocolate, then drizzle white chocolate over it. Use any type of nuts you like, or omit nuts.

If you are using orange slices, make sure to freeze first. Bananas are a good choice too. Using toothpicks or cute decorative pics are a nice way to pick up the fruit, instead of your fingers.

MORE RECIPES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

FBI warning about romance scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warning about romance scams"

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"

Valentine's Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Forecast"

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"

Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility"

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss