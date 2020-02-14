Dessert Diva shares her recipe for a Chocolate Fruit Plate

Need a romantic dessert for Valentine’s Day? Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by WFLA on Friday to show Gayle and David a recipe that is sure to impress your significant other.

CHOCOLATE FRUIT PLATE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (or bittersweet)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Assorted fresh fruit (I used mandarin oranges, raspberries, strawberries)

Dried fruit (I used pineapple and mango)

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted almonds (or nuts of your choice)

DIRECTIONS

If you are using oranges, peel, and pull apart into slices, place on parchment paper, and freeze before using. For the other fruit, just make sure it is chilled (not the dried fruit).

Melt chocolate chips, in small bowl- do it in 30-second intervals, should only take around 50 seconds total (depending on your microwave). Stir until smooth. Repeat in a separate bowl with white chocolate.

Take your fruit, and dip about 2/3 of the way into chocolate mixture (some pieces in semi-sweet, some in white chocolate) Dip in crushed nuts. Set on parchment paper, and let set up about 30 minutes. Arrange on plate, platter or cake stand.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can just use one type of chocolate, I just like how it looks on platter with both. Dip a few in the semi-sweet chocolate, then drizzle white chocolate over it. Use any type of nuts you like, or omit nuts.

If you are using orange slices, make sure to freeze first. Bananas are a good choice too. Using toothpicks or cute decorative pics are a nice way to pick up the fruit, instead of your fingers.

MORE RECIPES:



