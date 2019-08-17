Dessert Diva shares her Gooey S’mores Squares recipe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who doesn’t love a good ooey-gooey s’mores?

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 and showed Gayle and Evan how to make Gooey S’mores Squares, no campfire needed.

INGREDIENTS:

1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs ( about 1 package of crackers)

1 1/2 tbs brown sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (I used a mix of semi-sweet, and dark)

1/2 tsp liquid smoke

1/4 tsp salt

20-22 large marshmallows

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350

Line a 9×9 inch square baking pan with foil, lightly grease foil with cooking spray.

In a small to medium bowl, combine graham crackers, brown sugar and melted butter. Toss until all the crumbs are covered. Press down evenly in prepared baking pan.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until just starting to turn brown, and you can smell it. Take out, and let cool.

In a medium bowl, add chocolate chips. In a small saucepan, bring the cream, liquid smoke, and salt to a small simmer, and pull off immediately. Pour over chocolate, and let sit 3-4 minutes. Begin stirring, bringing up from the bottom. It will eventually turn glossy, and well combined. Pour mixture over prepared, cooled crust. Put in refrigerator for 2-3 hours, or overnight.

Approximately an hour or so before serving, rip your marshmallows in half, and place ripped side down on top of chocolate.

Put under broiler, until marshmallows start to puff up, and turn golden brown. Don’t walk away from these, watch them so they don’t burn. Take out of oven. Let cool a little, and then return to refrigerator until chocolate firms back up.

Pull out of pan, using the foil, put on the counter, and using a long knife, cut into squares. You may want to dip in hot water before cutting to make it less sticky.

ENJOY!

Notes: If you don’t want to use liquid smoke, just replace with vanilla. I like these the day after too, even if the marshmallows aren’t as pretty.