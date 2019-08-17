Dessert Diva shares her Gooey S’mores Squares recipe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who doesn’t love a good ooey-gooey s’mores?
Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 and showed Gayle and Evan how to make Gooey S’mores Squares, no campfire needed.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs ( about 1 package of crackers)
- 1 1/2 tbs brown sugar
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (I used a mix of semi-sweet, and dark)
- 1/2 tsp liquid smoke
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 20-22 large marshmallows
STEPS:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Line a 9×9 inch square baking pan with foil, lightly grease foil with cooking spray.
- In a small to medium bowl, combine graham crackers, brown sugar and melted butter. Toss until all the crumbs are covered. Press down evenly in prepared baking pan.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, until just starting to turn brown, and you can smell it. Take out, and let cool.
- In a medium bowl, add chocolate chips. In a small saucepan, bring the cream, liquid smoke, and salt to a small simmer, and pull off immediately. Pour over chocolate, and let sit 3-4 minutes. Begin stirring, bringing up from the bottom. It will eventually turn glossy, and well combined. Pour mixture over prepared, cooled crust. Put in refrigerator for 2-3 hours, or overnight.
- Approximately an hour or so before serving, rip your marshmallows in half, and place ripped side down on top of chocolate.
- Put under broiler, until marshmallows start to puff up, and turn golden brown. Don’t walk away from these, watch them so they don’t burn. Take out of oven. Let cool a little, and then return to refrigerator until chocolate firms back up.
- Pull out of pan, using the foil, put on the counter, and using a long knife, cut into squares. You may want to dip in hot water before cutting to make it less sticky.
- ENJOY!
Notes: If you don’t want to use liquid smoke, just replace with vanilla. I like these the day after too, even if the marshmallows aren’t as pretty.