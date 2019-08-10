Dessert Diva: Peaches & cream butter cookies for National Peach Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August is National Peach Month and if you’re looking for a perfect dessert to serve up, Dessert Diva has you covered with her recipe for peaches and cream butter cookies!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

3/4 cup unsalted butter (room temp)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp almond extract

1/2 cup white chocolate chips (I chop up half, so there are small pieces)

1/2 peach (pit removed, and diced) you can use a little more if your peach is small

Powdered sugar for dusting

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350

Use a nonstick baking sheet, or place parchment paper on baking sheet.

In small bowl, add together flour, salt, baking powder and cinnamon. Set aside.

In large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Mix in egg, vanilla and almond extract until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until well combined.

Fold in white chocolate chips and peaches.

Drop by tsp (mine is more of a heaping tsp) onto prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until edges are just starting to brown. Take out of oven, leave on pan for about 3 to 4 minutes. Take off and place on parchment paper, dust with powdered sugar when warm and again when cooled.

ENJOY!

Notes: I keep the skin on, but feel free to remove. My peach was big, so I just used half, but use a whole if you have a small peach.