Dessert Diva: Peaches & cream butter cookies for National Peach Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August is National Peach Month and if you’re looking for a perfect dessert to serve up, Dessert Diva has you covered with her recipe for peaches and cream butter cookies!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter (room temp)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 tsp almond extract
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips (I chop up half, so there are small pieces)
- 1/2 peach (pit removed, and diced) you can use a little more if your peach is small
- Powdered sugar for dusting
STEPS:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Use a nonstick baking sheet, or place parchment paper on baking sheet.
- In small bowl, add together flour, salt, baking powder and cinnamon. Set aside.
- In large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Mix in egg, vanilla and almond extract until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until well combined.
- Fold in white chocolate chips and peaches.
- Drop by tsp (mine is more of a heaping tsp) onto prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until edges are just starting to brown. Take out of oven, leave on pan for about 3 to 4 minutes. Take off and place on parchment paper, dust with powdered sugar when warm and again when cooled.
- ENJOY!
Notes: I keep the skin on, but feel free to remove. My peach was big, so I just used half, but use a whole if you have a small peach.