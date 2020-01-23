Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Chinese New Year is just around the corner and 2020 is the Year of the Rat.

The Lunar New Year falls on Saturday, Jan. 25 and people around the world will be wearing red to bring good fortune, eating delicious meals, putting up decorations and giving out red envelopes and other gifts.

This year marks the Year of the Rat, the first of all zodiac animals. People born this year are said to be intelligent and quick-witted.

To find your Zodiac sign, you can use this helpful tool online.

And if you plan to celebrate the year of the Rat, there is a recipe that may help.

The folks at Ha Long Bay restaurant in Pinellas Park stopped by the studio on Thursday and showed Gayle and David how to make fresh spring rolls.

Happy New Year!

FRESH SPRING ROLL

INGREDIENTS

1lb or 20 medium cooked shrimp, peeled and sliced in half length-wise

½ lb boiled clean pork and slice thin in a rectangle shape

½ lettuce chop thin

1 cucumber cut into medium-thick strips

1 whole onion (chopped)

30 leaves of mint

10 pieces chive

1/2 bag of angel hair Vermicelli

10 rice paper skin

Peanut butter sauce:

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, mashed (or about 1 teaspoon minced)

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce or a chile-garlic sauce, optional for spice

Optional garnish: Sprinkle of crushed peanuts

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare the dipping sauce: Whisk everything together in a bowl or use a food processor and whisk until smooth. Add 1-2 Tablespoons of warm water or until you reach desired thinness. Pour into a serving bowl/ramekin set aside. Sprinkle crushed peanut when ready to serve.

2. Prepare the rice paper wrappers: Make sure every single ingredient in the summer rolls is prepared/chopped/cooked before you proceed to this step. ready to roll because the rice paper can’t roll after let out for too long. Pour warm water into a large bowl or 9-inch square Working with one at a time, dip the rice paper wrapper into the warm water and immediately remove from the water and place flat onto a work surface such as a large plastic or ceramic plate or cutting board.

3. Fill the rolls: Follow the order to lay ingredients to get a nice look of your spring roll: 4 shrimp, 2 pieces pork, 3 leaves of mints, sliced lecture, cucumber, a little of vermicelli. Remember, do not overstuff the roll. Start small then add more, as needed, as you roll each one.

4. Roll them: Roll everything up tightly. To do so, gently fold in the sides rice paper and pull up the bottom of the roll and roll over the filling. Then, roll and use your hands to tuck the filling in as you go. It’s basically like you’re rolling a burrito! Remember, you want a very tight roll. To avoid roll sticking and tearing do not stack the roll. You can separate by food wrap film or wax paper.

LATEST STORIES: