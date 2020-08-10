NOMAD Art Bus brings art supplies and ‘micro camps’ to low-income neighborhoods

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The bus might be parked, but the initiative is moving full steam ahead.

NOMAD Art Bus, famous for driving its vehicle-acting-as-a-canvas to communities, group homes, and juvenile detention centers to be painted by kids, has now been hiring local artists to hold “micro camps” in low-income neighborhoods.

“At NOMAD, we believe that everyone can be creative and everyone should have access to the things they need for creative expression,” said founder Carrie Boucher. “We’re just popping up wherever there is a high volume of kids going by, and wherever our artists live.”

This philosophy has resulted in hundreds of children and families finding something hard to come by in 2020 – an activity. And with the pandemic still not appearing to have an end in sight, the 7-year-old non-profit has no intention of slowing down.

Of course, it can only go as far as donations can take them, and you can sponsor either a child or an event at NOMADArtBus.org