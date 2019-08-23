Now that the kids are back in school, you may need something quick to get them going. Our Dessert Diva, Danette Randall, is teaching us how to make no-bake peanut butter trail mix bars.

PEANUT BUTTER TRAIL MIX BARS

3/4 cup almonds

3/4 cup cashews

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips ( or regular semi sweet chips, cut up a bit)

1 1/2 cups oatmeal (old fashioned or quick cook- not instant)

1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds

1 cup peanut butter (crunchy or smooth) melted

1/2 cup honey

Line 9×9 inch baking pan with foil, with enough hanging over sides to easily pull out bars

In a food processor, pulse the almonds and cashews a few times into small pieces. Add cranberries to nuts, and pulse a few more times. Add nuts and cranberries into large bowl, add in oats, chocolate chips, and sunflower seeds, toss until well mixed.

Melt peanut butter for approx. 40 seconds in microwave, take out and stir. Pour over top of nut, and oat mixture, add honey on top of peanut butter. Stir until everything is well coated.

Place mixture into prepared pan, and press down evenly. Pack it down very tight. Place in refrigerator for approx. one hour, or leave on counter for a few hours. When bars are cooled off, and set up, pull out of pan, cut into 15 bars. ENJOY!

Notes- you can use other nuts if you desire. You can use dry roasted peanuts in place of one of the nuts, and it still tastes good. You can use a natural peanut butter, but make sure to stir very well. The bars may be a bit oily if using natural. You can omit the chocolate chips, and these still taste good.