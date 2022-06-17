TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The News Channel 8 team is helping hungry families in 10 local counties.

The volunteer effort is part of “Founder’s Day,” which was launched by WFLA’s parent company Nexstar in honor of the company’s anniversary.

News Channel 8’s army of volunteers will help sort food at Feeding Tampa Bay on Friday.

“We are so thankful to WFLA. We look forward to Founder’s Day every year,” said Feeding Tampa Bay’s Shannon Hannon-Olivier.

Nearly 1 million people in Tampa Bay are struggling with food insecurity, according to Hannon-Olivier. She says one in four adults and one in six children need help.

“Inflation is our challenge right now. Really anyone can be food insecure at this time. Imagine anyone who was struggling before inflation hit and what they’re going through right now,” she said.

The need is 30% greater than what it was a year ago, the organization said. They’re now leaning on community volunteers to get food into people’s pantries.

“The public sees you guys one at a time, three at a time, but it’s so wonderful to see everyone come through here,” Hannon-Olivier said, “We just appreciate so much, you getting our stories out there and talking about the work of Feeding Tampa Bay.”

Thousands of Nexstar employees across the country will be teaming up with charities and organizations in their own local communities for Founder’s Day.

News Channel 8’s team has a goal of helping to distribute 10,000 meals at Feeding Tampa Bay.