TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 168 hours, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Scott Burns raised nearly half of his goal at the Honor Tower in Midtown Tampa, but he still needs to raise additional funds to order a specialized wheelchair for a Tampa Bay veteran.

Burns spent the past week in the Honor Tower, a 13-foot structure he built for “7 Days for the Troops.” He finally came down from the tower at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“It was actually a great event,” Burns said. “Met a lot of great people and a lot of great support from the community.”

The tower had a tent to sleep in and a restroom on the second floor. During the past week, he never touched the ground. The tower was also equipped with music and entertainment.

His goal was to raise money to buy a specialized wheelchair for a Tampa veteran who was injured in a training exercise.

“He wants to be able to go enjoy the beach and do things that he just can’t do right now because of his limited mobility,” Burns said.

Burns himself was injured during a training exercise in 1991. After 22 surgeries, he had his leg amputated and now pays it forward to help other veterans.

“We’re at $7000,” he said. “We’ve got a goal to hit at least another $9,000 so we can go ahead and order the veterans wheelchair.”

The honor tower was quickly torn down with the help of volunteers. Burns will soon be headed to North Carolina to raise money for the organization Purple Heart Homes to continue helping veterans across the country.

If you would like to help Burns accomplish his goal, you can text ‘donate’ to 662-502-5069 or click here.