TAMPA, Fla. – WFLA News Channel 8 will host its 15th Annual KINDNESS DAY on Friday, Dec. 8 at News Channel 8’s visitor’s parking lot located at 200 S. Parker St. in Tampa. Kindness Day supports five Tampa Bay keystone charities – Feeding Tampa Bay, OneBlood, Toys for Tots, Hillsborough Education Foundation and the Tampa Rough Riders. Donations will be accepted via a fast and easy, drive-through drop-off system.

Viewers are asked to donate the following for families in need this holiday season:

New toy – for TOYS FOR TOTS New Teddy bear – for TAMPA ROUGH RIDERS Non-perishable food – for FEEDING TAMPA BAY School supplies – for HILLSBOROUGH EDUCATION FOUNDATION Or donate blood – to ONEBLOOD

These donations will help Tampa Bay area families this holiday season. Volunteers from our five charities will be on-hand to accept your donations Friday, Dec. 8 starting at 6 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. OneBlood will have two Big Red Buses on site to accept blood donations for those who have time to stop, park and donate.

“This year marks a milestone for Kindness Day in its 15th year. It’s gratifying to think of the number of families we’ve helped celebrate the holidays and are proud of the community goodwill we’ve built with this event. We would also like to recognize all the generous business organizations that support Kindness Day. This special day truly represents the station’s 8 On Your Side mission,” said Mark Higgins, Vice-President and General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA The CW Tampa Bay.

Each passing car that donates will be handed ONE Goody Bag* containing gifts and offers from our kind and generous community partners: Circle K, Kane’s Furniture, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union, Red Cap Plumbing, Florida Strawberry Festival, Famous Tate, Tampa Bay Rays, Henry B. Plant Museum, Good Greek , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Achieva, Chick-fil-A, OneBlood, Renewal by Andersen, and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company.

News Channel 8’s KINDNESS DAY is sponsored: by Circle K, Achieva, Good Greek Moving, Microlumen, Renewal by Andersen, Famous Tate, Service Minds, Red Cap Plumbing, Tampa Bay Times, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union, and Newsome Eye.

Join us Friday, December 8 from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and GIVE the gift that doesn’t come in a box – KINDNESS.

DROP-OFF ITEMS NEEDED are new Teddy bears, canned and non-perishable foods, new unwrapped toys, school supplies and willing blood donors.

*Goody Bags to be distributed while supplies last*