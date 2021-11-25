Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital holds first-ever Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital got into the Thanksgiving spirit Thursday, holding their first-ever Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Teams across the organization put on their own virtual Thanksgiving parade to bring some cheer to patients unable to leave the hospital for the holiday,” the Hospital said.

The parade, which featured patients and staff showing off their talents, floats and balloons, was organized by the hospital’s child life department.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page wrote, “We hope you enjoy this special virtual performance to kick off the holiday season and encourage you to join in on the conversation and share your thanks with our staff!”