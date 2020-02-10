Zoo will name cockroach after your ex on Valentine’s Day then feed it to an animal

TAMP, Fla. (CNN) – Two zoos in Texas have a cruel, yet satisfying way, to honor your ex on Valentine’s Day.

San Antonio Zoo and El Paso Zoo will each name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal on a live stream.

The charge of the live-stream event is $5 at the San Antonio Zoo and free for the El Paso Zoo, but a donation is suggested.

As an extra incentive, the El Paso Zoo director will eat a live cockroach for every $1,000 raised.

The Bronx Zoo also has a Valentine’s Day event. For $15, you can name a Madagascar Hissing cockroach in your ex’s honor. The zoo will send you a certificate to share with your ex.

LATEST STORIES: