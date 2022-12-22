TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year where colors and sparkles will light up the night sky, ringing in the new year.

We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays across the Tampa Bay area where you can enjoy with family and friends as the calendar turns to 2023.

If you know of another New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular not on this let, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com!

Ring in the new year on St. Pete’s downtown waterfront this year. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, and will be visible along St. Pete’s downtown waterfront parks.

The city said the show will last around 20 minutes and will be launched from Vinoy Park.

A celebration before the fireworks at the St. Pete Pier will begin at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will have food trucks, bars and more.

The annual pineapple drop will take place in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. Backpacks, coolers and alcohol are not permitted.

Before the pineapple drops at midnight, there will be a block party, starting at 1 p.m. with food, bands and a full carnival with rides at 5 Points Park.

The city of Treasure Island will light up the sky at midnight on Jan. 1. The fireworks can best be seen from the main area of the beach, located around Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd.

This year’s fireworks display will take place on the most northern part of Sand Key Park, but the park itself will be closed to the public.

According to the city, the best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach, but the fireworks will be visible along the beach.

Bursts of fireworks are set to classic holiday tunes at Busch Gardens, and the show also includes a fountain display.

New Year’s Eve’s show features a special soundtrack to help ring in the year right at midnight. The fireworks show is included with admission.

Armature Works’ 5th annual New Year’s Eve party features fireworks, multiple photo opportunities, pop-up bars and more.

Festivities kick off at 8 p.m. and end with a countdown, followed by the fireworks display.

The event is ticketed, with prices ranging from $75 to $1,800.