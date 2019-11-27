WHEN TO WATCH: Full holiday program line-up on WFLA

When to watch everything from 'It's A Wonderful Life' to 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As November is coming to an end, holiday shows and movies are finding their way onto the NBC channel lineup.

Among the highlights include the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Below is a list of holiday-related shows and movies on News Channel 8 starting from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31:

Wednesday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games: Holiday Edition

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. to noon: The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Noon to 2 p.m.: The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Saturday, Nov. 30

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

Tuesday, Dec. 3

8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Wednesday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Thursday, Dec. 5

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 12

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy

Saturday, Dec. 14

8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Monday, Dec. 16

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Holidays with the Houghs (Derek and Julianne Hough)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s A Wonderful Life

Wednesday, Dec. 25

8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 31

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: A Toast to 2019!

10 p.m. to 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Special

