WHEN TO WATCH: Full holiday program line-up on WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As November is coming to an end, holiday shows and movies are finding their way onto the NBC channel lineup.
Among the highlights include the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.
Below is a list of holiday-related shows and movies on News Channel 8 starting from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31:
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games: Holiday Edition
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 28
- 9 a.m. to noon: The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Noon to 2 p.m.: The National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Saturday, Nov. 30
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Thursday, Dec. 5
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Thursday, Dec. 12
- 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy
Saturday, Dec. 14
- 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: DreamWorks Trolls Holiday
Monday, Dec. 16
- 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Holidays with the Houghs (Derek and Julianne Hough)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s A Wonderful Life
Wednesday, Dec. 25
- 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: A Toast to 2019!
- 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Special
LATEST STORIES:
- Some Pasco parents say the district’s LGBTQ policy is under attack
- Siblings meet brother for first time in 6 decades at Tampa Intl. Airport
- What’s next: House Judiciary to take over impeachment inquiry
- Turkey and a smile: Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to Polk County senior citizens
- Palm Harbor residents react to neighborhood BB gun rampage