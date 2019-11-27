Breaking News
Serious crash involving child causes lane closures in St. Pete
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

WHEN TO WATCH: Full holiday program line-up on WFLA

Holidays

When to watch everything from 'It's A Wonderful Life' to 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As November is coming to an end, holiday shows and movies are finding their way onto the NBC channel lineup.

Among the highlights include the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Below is a list of holiday-related shows and movies on News Channel 8 starting from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31:

Wednesday, Nov. 27

  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Ellen’s Game of Games: Holiday Edition
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 28

  • 9 a.m. to noon: The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Noon to 2 p.m.: The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Thursday, Dec. 5

  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Monday, Dec. 16

  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Holidays with the Houghs (Derek and Julianne Hough)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

  • 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: It’s A Wonderful Life

Wednesday, Dec. 25

  • 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 31

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: A Toast to 2019!
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Special

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss