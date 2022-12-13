TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From iconic classics like “It’s A Wonderful Life” to the years-old debt of whether “Diehard” is a Christmas movie, there’s no shortage of holiday-themed movies to enjoy throughout the month of December.

But what Christmas movie do Floridian like the most?

According to lifestyle discovery platform “Wishlisted,” it’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Wishlisted used the top 25 Christmas movies on IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list to analyze search popularity data in Google Trends.

The site then compared search interest over time for all 25 movies in every state individually between Nov. 24, 2021 and Dec. 2. The film in each state with the highest average interest over the time period one “won” for the state.

Wishlisted said due to the massive popularity of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in 2021, it re-ran the study for the project from Nov. 24, 2020 to Dec. 2, and the movie was still the most popular in 40 states.

“In other words, 2021 was not likely a fluke year for ‘Christmas Vacation,'” Wishlisted wrote in the study.

States where “Christmas Vacation” was not the most popular were the states with the lowest populations. Those included:

Arkansas: “Die Hard”

Georgia: “Edward Scissorhands”

Puerto Rico: “Gremlins”

Hawaii: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Alaska: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Idaho: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Wyoming: “It’s a Wonderful Life”

North Dakota: “Love Actually”

District of Columbia: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

South Dakota: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Delaware: “The Shop Around the Corner”

Wishlisted discovered that “It’s a Wonderland Life” is America’s second favorite Christmas movie after “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The movie landed in the top five for 38 other states, in addition to the states where it topped the list.

“Die Hard” is also in the top five for 38 states, in addition to its win in Arkansas, making it America’s third favorite holiday movie.