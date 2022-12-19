TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ve opened all the presents under the tree, you’ve eaten all the cookies, watched all the holiday movies, but now what?

There are many holiday locations and events across the Tampa Bay area that are open for families to visit on Christmas Day.

From Tropicana Field, to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, there is plenty more jolly cheer, holiday lights, ice skating and more to be enjoyed.

If you’re still looking for something fun for you and your family to do on Christmas Day, here are some options for you.

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

The dazzling light spectacular at Tropicana Field will be open Christmas Day.

“Enchant” is a 10-acre event featuring an immersive walk-through light up maze created from over four million sparkling lights.

It also includes a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, a village marketplace and more.

Location: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be open Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring its annual Christmas Town event. The event is included with theme park admission.

Returning fan favorites from previous years include Santa’s North Pole Experience, Storytime with Mrs. Claus and meet-and-greets with Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble.

Additional entertainment includes “Christmas on Ice” at the Moroccan Palace Theater, “Elmo’s Christmas Wish,” “Three Kings Journey,” a musical tale of the three wise men journeying to Bethlehem at the Dragonfire Grill on select nights, and the “Holly Jolly Express,” a sing-along journey looping around the park.

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

The event at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, featuring more than one million lights, is a drive-thru event of nearly two miles.

Santa’s Village has holiday-theme rides and a self-guided walking tour of the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village, covered in festive lights.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The ice skating rink at the Downtown Tampa Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets are $17 for all ages and include ice skate rental.

Location: 6000 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Winter Haven

Legoland Florida Resort will also be open on Christmas Day, with its “jolliest event of the year.”

The event features a giant Lego tree that guests can rock around to jolly tunes,” Lego Christmas character meet-and-greets, seasonal shows and more.

ZooTampa is closed Christmas Day, as is the Florida Aquarium. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is closed as well. The locations are all open Christmas Eve, with the following holiday hours: