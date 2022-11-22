TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you forget to buy cranberry sauce? Run out of chicken broth?
If you need something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner, you may be wondering which stores are open.
A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be closed to let workers enjoy the holiday at home.
From retail chains to grocery stores to pharmacies, here’s what businesses will be open or closed on Thursday.
RETAILERS
Closed on Thanksgiving
Bed, Bath and Beyond
Best Buy
BJ’s Wholesale
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dillard’s
Foot Locker
Home Depot
HomeGoods
JCPenney
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Petco (select stores might be open)
PetSmart
Sam’s Club
Target
T.J. Maxx
Walmart
Open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops
Big Lots: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check the Store Locator for more information.
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar: Most stores open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to Good Housekeeping.
GROCERY STORES
Closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
Costco
Publix
Sam’s Club
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Winn-Dixie
Open on Thanksgiving
The Fresh Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Whole Foods: Locations may have modified hours.
PHARMACIES
Closed on Thanksgiving
Walmart
Open on Thanksgiving
CVS
Walgreens