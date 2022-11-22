TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you forget to buy cranberry sauce? Run out of chicken broth?

If you need something last-minute for Thanksgiving dinner, you may be wondering which stores are open.

A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will be closed to let workers enjoy the holiday at home.

From retail chains to grocery stores to pharmacies, here’s what businesses will be open or closed on Thursday.

RETAILERS

Closed on Thanksgiving

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Foot Locker

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco (select stores might be open)

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check the Store Locator for more information.

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar: Most stores open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to Good Housekeeping.

GROCERY STORES

Closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

Open on Thanksgiving

The Fresh Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: Locations may have modified hours.

PHARMACIES

Closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart

Open on Thanksgiving

CVS

Walgreens