TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Sweetest Day” is a Midwest holiday celebrated on the third Saturday of October that reminds people that a thoughtful word or gesture can enrich the lives of others.

This year the holiday falls on Oct. 21 and people can celebrate by expressing gratitude to the ones they love.

However, the celebration is only observed in the Midwest, Arizona, and Florida. But why?

The holiday dates back to the early 1920s in Cleveland, when candy companies got together to make one day of the year a little sweeter for those who often were forgotten. The companies distributed over 20,000 boxes of candy to orphans, old folks, and the poor, according to Hallmark.

In the 1930s, Hallmark said movie stars got in on the celebration, with stars giving out thousands of pieces of candy to newsboys, theatergoers, and hospital patients.

The holiday took root in the Midwest region, where people really fused the meaning of a day of good with old-fashioned mid-western values like honesty and caring for your neighbors, National Today said.

Since the Midwest region adopted the holiday, it has since slowly spread throughout the country.

Throughout the years, the holiday has spread to Arizona and Florida. Numerous states now partake in the holiday, as it continues to expand in popularity,

Over time, the holiday became more about spreading cheer to those around you.

Celebrations are similar to Valentine’s Day with the most popular gifts being cards, flowers, and sweets.

Want to partake in “Sweetest Day?” You can leave someone a note with kind words, give out some candy, and do something nice for someone today!