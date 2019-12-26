Waitress who lost sister to cancer receives $1,300 Christmas tip

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CNN) — A waitress in Wisconsin was shocked by an act of kindness she received just in time for the Holiday – a $1,300 tip.
Michele Bachman is spending her first Christmas without her sister who recently lost a battle with cancer.
Bachman has worked in the service industry since she was 16. For a little over a year now she’s worked at Mulberry’s Pancakes and Cafe.
A group of 13 women sat in her section on a seemingly normal Sunday.
“I put the check down and told them all ‘Merry Christmas,'” Bachman said. “It was a pleasure taking care of them, and I walked away.”
The women left Bachman a special Christmas card.
“I opened it up and I see a $100 bill, and I was literally shocked.”
Even more shocking, behind the first hundred dollar bill were 12 more – A $1,300 tip.
“As Christmas came, I kind of felt like I had lost a part of me,” she said. “I think actually she’s up there and she knew that I was kind of still sad about this, and honestly I feel like she sent those. She’s an angel, and she sent those angels to me.”
