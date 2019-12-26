Waitress who lost sister to cancer receives $1,300 Christmas tip

Holidays

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CNN) — A waitress in Wisconsin was shocked by an act of kindness she received just in time for the Holiday – a $1,300 tip.

Michele Bachman is spending her first Christmas without her sister who recently lost a battle with cancer.

Bachman has worked in the service industry since she was 16. For a little over a year now she’s worked at Mulberry’s Pancakes and Cafe.

A group of 13 women sat in her section on a seemingly normal Sunday.

“I put the check down and told them all ‘Merry Christmas,'” Bachman said. “It was a pleasure taking care of them, and I walked away.”

The women left Bachman a special Christmas card.

“I opened it up and I see a $100 bill, and I was literally shocked.”

Even more shocking, behind the first hundred dollar bill were 12 more – A $1,300 tip.

“As Christmas came, I kind of felt like I had lost a part of me,” she said. “I think actually she’s up there and she knew that I was kind of still sad about this, and honestly I feel like she sent those. She’s an angel, and she sent those angels to me.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss