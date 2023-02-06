SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WFLA) — Not all breakups have to end gracefully, so a Texas zoo is offering people a chance to symbolically name a cockroach after them.

Every year, the San Antonio Zoo holds its Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser where someone can donate to have a cockroach, rodent, or vegetable named after their ex-lover before it’s fed to an animal at the zoo.

According to the zoo, the most popular names from last year’s Valentine were Jacob and Sarah.

Donations of $5, $10, or $25 can be made to the zoo in exchange for a digital Valentine Day’s card showing your support for wildlife conservation. If you’re feeling extra vengeful, the zoo can even send a card to your ex informing them that a roach or rat was named in their dishonor.

Also, for a $150 upgrade, you can even have a video message of the cockroach, rodent, or vegetable being fed to a zoo animal made for your ex.

The San Antonio Zoo said it got 7,000 donations last year from all 50 states and 30 other countries.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.