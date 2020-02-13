Valentine’s Day gifts perfect for the Tampa Bay foodie

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Roses are red, violets are lovely, but the fastest way to someone’s heart is through their tummy!

Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift for the foodie in your life? Below is a list of several food-related Valentine’s gifts you can surprise your loved one with, or hey, even yourself.

Boston Market bouquet of “BAE-by” Back Ribs

On Valentine’s Day, Boston Market restaurants nationwide will be selling one-of-a-kind bouquets made of baby back ribs. The limited-edition ribs will be on sale for $29.99 each while supplies last.

Click here to find the nearest Boston Market restaurant.

Heart-shaped box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits online for $2.49 or a dozen for $4.79 and pick them up at the closest Red Lobster location. For a $1 more, you can get a heart-shaped box that reads “You’re my lobster.”

Click here to find the nearest Red Lobster restaurant.

Olive Garden breadsticks bouquet

This Valentine’s Day, Olive Garden is offering bouquets of its fresh breadsticks. Special bouquet wrapping paper and Chocolate Mint Boxes will be included in Olive Garden’s special Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. The meal costs $34.99 while supplies last.

The wrappers and Chocolate Mint Boxes are also available to download on Olive Garden’s website.

Click here to find the nearest Olive Garden restaurant.

Chick-fil-A heart-shaped chicken nugget containers

This year you can give the gift of 30 Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, or 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

These special trays will be available until Feb. 29 while supplies last.

Click here to find the nearest Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Auntie Anne’s heart-shaped pretzels

On Friday, Auntie Anne’s will be offering an in-store Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) on heart-shaped pretzels for Pretzel Perk app users, available in original salted flavor or cinnamon sugar.

The offer is limited to one per person.

Click here to find the nearest Auntie Anne’s location.

