DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — If you take a walk around Dunedin, Safety Harbor, or Clearwater, you may come across some black mailboxes with the words “love letters” written on the side in white. Inside you will find pens, cards and a notebook.

They’re part of a project named “Love Letters Mailbox” that was created by 19-year-old Daynie Cutler.

“I’ve just always been in love with the idea of love letters and just the intentionality of it,” she said.

Cutler also said the idea for the project came after ending a toxic relationship.

“There’s a spot in Belleair that I’d go to every single day because it was the only place I felt I could clear my mind and think straight,” she explained. “One day, randomly, I was like ‘let me just set up a mailbox here and see what people write.'”

Over the past two years, hundreds of handwritten letters have filled the black mailboxes.

Some were about love, others told secrets, wrote motivational quotes, and even shared their stories of loss.

“A father writing to his daughter who had passed away. I cried reading it, I think about it all the time. I just can’t imagine that hurt,” Cutler said.

Cutler also said she wants anyone who comes across one of the mailboxes to read or write a love letter that can connect you to a stranger in a unique way.

“I almost feel like I’m in a little club with everybody who writes in it. I have no idea who these people are but I’m thinking about them hearing their stories, praying for them,” she said.

The Love Letter Mailboxes can be found at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, Safety Harbor Public Library, Edgewater Drive Park, and across the street from Lane’s Lemonade in Dunedin.

Stay connected with Love Letters Mailbox, through Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.