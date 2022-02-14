St. Pete animal shelter will write your ex’s name on bottom of litterbox for Valentine’s Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for some sweet revenge this Valentine’s Day? Friends Of Strays in St. Pete can write your ex’s name in Sharpie on the bottom of a litterbox for a $10 donation.

You can use this link to submit your donation and your ex’s first name.

The animal shelter posted this video on their Instagram page to show you how their adoptable kittens and cats will help take care of the rest.

If are looking for the perfect companion to share life’s greatest moments with, there are dozens of adoptable cats and dogs at Friends of Strays waiting to be your match.

Molly is a large 8-year-old dog who is looking for some puppy love after giving birth to several puppies during her life. Her adoption fee has been sponsored so all she needs is a loving family to go to.

“Her perfect companion is everyone. She loves every person she’s ever met. She loves dogs, she loves cats. She’s just an amazing dog,” Friends of Strays Communications and Marketing Director Mike Manganello said.

Another pet looking for a forever home is 3-month-old Ricky, who is full of energy and will be available for adoption later this week.

“Every time a dog sees you, it’s the best part of their day so no matter what kind of day you’re having when you walk in the door, they’re going to be there to greet you with a kiss and a hug,” Manganello said.

If you are interested in donating, adopting, fostering or volunteering, you can find additional information on the Friends of Strays website.