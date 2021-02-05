Hotels.com will let you book a dumpster for your ‘trash’ ex on Valentine’s Day

Are you getting over a breakup?

Instead of licking your wounds this Valentine’s Day, why not book your ex a stay in a dumpster, “right where they belong.”

Hotels.com is healing achey breaky hearts by letting scorned lovers reserve a dumpster for their “trash” ex for free on Valentine’s Day.

“Is Valentine’s Day giving you flashbacks to the former flame who did you wrong?” the booking site asks. “‘Calling all travelers with emotional baggage: Hotels.com wants to help you reserve your ex a stay where they belong — in a dumpster.”

All you must do is visit the Hotels.com website, enter your name, email, and a couple sentences explaining “why your ex was trash” and what your dream hotel stay would be. You’ll be entered to win one of 15 $300 gift codes to be used on Hotels.com. The $300 will go toward an overnight stay at a hotel of your choice.

The booking site will choose the winners by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

More information is on the Hotels.com website.