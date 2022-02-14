Hillsborough County crossing guards together for 58 years of marriage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Valentine’s Day is a day for love, and to help celebrate, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took the time to introduce a pair of its crossing guards that have been married for nearly six decades.

Nick and Ellie Lopez have spent 58 years together as a married couple.

“I just love her, and I respect her, and she’s my friend,” Nick Lopez said. “She’s my friend. I’m her friend, and that’s it.”

The Lopezes now spend their days working as crossing guards at Macfarlane Park Elementary. enjoying their time helping children on their way to school.

“It’s so much fun to be around them,” Ellie Lopez said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the longtime couple has no plans on slowing down.

The sheriff’s office also invited anyone in being a crossing guard to visit its website.