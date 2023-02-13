TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While some people have been busy planning romantic dates for Valentine’s Day, women across the country have been putting together “Galentine’s Day” parties.

The day recognizes meaningful relationships within groups of friends and its popularity has grown over the years.

“It feels like free therapy having a Pajama party with your girlfriends jumping on the couch, drinking a little wine, eating some charcuterie,” President of Provenance Consulting Group and Boss Talks Co-Director Jenna Schwartz said.

Schwartz said she also works to connect professional women in Tampa Bay through networking events.

“It’s really to spend time getting to know each one of us in the room, what we do, and how we can support each other’s businesses and personally,” she said.

Small businesses across Tampa Bay also have “Galentine’s Day” events planned.

“They want to bring together women and allow it to be an open opportunity and having it decorated and fun just tops it off,” Schwartz said.

Here are some ways you can celebrate your gal pals in Tampa Bay: