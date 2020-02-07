Burger King giving out free Whoppers in exchange for a picture of your ex this Valentine’s Day

Live Now
(WJW) — Who says Valentine’s Day has to be romantic? Instead of trying to bring couples together this holiday, Burger King is looking to improve the spirits of scorned lovers by letting them exchange old memories for a Whopper sandwich.

On February 14, customers in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston can bring a printed photo of their ex to select Burger King restaurants and trade it in for a “breakup box” containing the chain’s signature Whopper sandwich.

The Whopper features a 1/4-lb. beef patty topped with tomatoes, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions. It is served on a sesame seed bun.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

  • New York City – 327 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
  • San Francisco – 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
  • Los Angeles – 545 North Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502
  • Boston – 150 Everett Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150

Guests in New York City can also bring in letters, stuffed animals or a specified piece of clothing to claim their Whopper.

Don’t live near a Burger King location offering the “breakup box” promotion? That’s ok!

The chain is also launching an in-app quiz that gives participants a chance to get a Whopper for only $3. The quiz will feature five questions and, in order to be eligible for a Whopper, guests must answer four out of five correctly. This promotion is only available on the BK® app.

The “breakup box” promotion is part of a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their new film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The new DC Universe movie tells the story of Harley Quinn as she embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from The Joker. It hits theaters on February 7.

You can watch a trailer for the film in the video below:

Click here for more on the “breakup box” promotion.

