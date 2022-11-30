TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Thanksgiving officially over, the season of Christmas magic is upon us, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than writing a letter to Santa?

The United States Postal Service is continuing its beloved 110-year-old program “Operation Santa.”

Kiddos from all around are welcome to write letters to the North Pole telling Santa Claus what they want for Christmas.

Don’t know how Operation Santa works? Here are a few steps:

Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had and be honest, he knows!

Ask Santa for things you want for Christmas such as clothes, shoes, toys, games, and more. Be sure to be specific with the colors, sizes, and names of the things you want!

Make sure to add the return address so the gifts make it to you safe and sound.

Lastly, the most important part, Santa’s mailing address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Photo credit: The United States Postal Service

To ensure your letter reaches the North Pole in time, the USPS says that the letters must be postmarked no later than Dec. 12.

The USPS stated that a first-class mail postage stamp is required for the letter to be mailed out.

Once the letter has been mailed out, it’s up to the generosity of others to make the Christmas magic possible.

After USPS receives the letters, the information will be redacted and the letters will be posted online for generous people to “adopt” and fulfill them.

“USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers,” the USPS wrote. “More letters equals more magic.”

For more information, or to adopt a letter, visit here.